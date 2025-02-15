Steve Smith believes Fraser-McGurk can thrive in Pakistan conditions

Australia's young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 14, 2025. — AFP

Australia captain Steve Smith backs young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk to succeed in the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan despite his recent struggles in the ODI format.

Fraser-McGurk made a name for himself with his unorthodox and aggressive batting, particularly during IPL 2024. Following David Warner’s retirement, many viewed him as a potential big-hitting opener for Australia.

However, since his ODI debut, the 22-year-old has struggled to translate his T20 success into the 50-over format. In seven ODIs, he has managed just 98 runs at a modest average of 14.

His recent performances in the Sri Lanka series have further raised concerns, as he scored only 11 runs in two matches. Australia suffered a heavy defeat in the final ODI, leading to questions over Fraser-McGurk’s place in the squad. However, Smith has come to his defense, emphasising the young batter’s potential.

Speaking after the series loss, the Australian captain highlighted Fraser-McGurk’s shot-making ability and insisted that success in ODIs is about making the right decisions at the right time.

“Yeah, look, he’s obviously a very aggressive player,” Smith said.

“He’s got all the shots around the ground, and I think it’s just about picking the right moments to play them. He hasn’t quite found his rhythm here, but he played a couple of nice shots, and we know the talent he possesses—that’s why he’s in this squad,” he added.

Smith also expressed confidence that the conditions in Pakistan could suit Fraser-McGurk’s style and that being part of the main squad will help him develop further.

“He’s dangerous. I think the wickets in Pakistan potentially suit him, so yeah, I think he’s going to learn a lot just being around the group, continuing to work with all of us, as well as the coaches, and just talking about the game. And yeah, he’ll definitely take a lot out of that,” said Smith.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia will enter the 2025 Champions Trophy with a depleted squad, missing key players such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc.

The tournament is set to begin on February 19, with the curtain-raiser featuring hosts and defending champions Pakistan against New Zealand in Karachi. Australia will kick off their campaign against England in Lahore on February 22.

Australia Champions Trophy squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

