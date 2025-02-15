'Winning Champions Trophy important than beating India,' says Agha Salman

Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain Salman Ali Agha speaking during the 58th episode of PCB podcast. — PCB

LAHORE: Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha expressed his excitement and determination ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, emphasising the significance of Pakistan hosting an ICC event.

Speaking in episode 58 of the PCB Podcast, Salman shared his aspirations for the tournament, his team responsibilities, and his personal preparations.

He highlighted the rare opportunity for Pakistan to host a major ICC event, calling it a momentous occasion for the country’s cricketing landscape.

“I am excited for the Champions Trophy—Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. As a Lahore native, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true. The Pakistan team has the potential to win,” said Salman.

With the Champions Trophy set to take place in Pakistan, the tournament marks a crucial milestone in bringing back high-profile international cricket to home soil.

Addressing Pakistan’s highly anticipated clash against India, Salman emphasised that while the rivalry is intense, the ultimate objective remains winning the tournament.

“The Pakistan-India match is the biggest, but winning the Champions Trophy is more important. If we beat India but don’t win the tournament, that win holds no value. However, if we lose to India but lift the trophy, that’s a bigger achievement. Our goal is to perform well and win,” he remarked.

His statement reflects a team-first approach, prioritising long-term success over a single marquee match—an attitude that could be crucial in Pakistan’s campaign.

The 31-year-old also spoke about his role as vice-captain, acknowledging both the responsibility and the freedom it brings.

“I am really enjoying cricket and the new role given to me. Being vice-captain comes with responsibility but also a sense of freedom. The victories in Australia and South Africa gave me a lot of confidence, and I always prepare thoroughly a day before the match,” he shared.

His leadership has played a vital role in Pakistan’s recent performances, and his meticulous preparation has contributed to his consistent form.

During the podcast, Salman also shed light on his teammate Saud Shakeel’s disciplined approach before matches.

“Saud Shakeel follows a unique process before a match—dinner and sleep by 9 PM, breakfast at 6 AM, and he’s already heading to the team bus when we arrive. Playing and performing consistently in domestic cricket makes it easier at the international level,” he revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence in Karachi on February 19, with defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the tournament opener.

As part of their preparations, Pakistan Shaheens played a crucial warm-up match against Afghanistan, posting a formidable 314/8 and securing a dominant 144-run victory.

Skipper Shadab Khan led from the front with an impressive bowling spell, taking three wickets as Afghanistan was dismissed for 170.

The Shaheens will next face South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 17, while another squad will take on Bangladesh on the same day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.