Mohammad Amir unhappy with Babar Azam opening in ODIs

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and opening batter Babar Azam. — Facebook/Somersetcountycricketclub

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir voiced discontent over Babar Azam's role as an opener in ODIs, asserting that the star batter is better suited to the No. 3 position.

During a recent interview, Amir highlighted Babar’s strength in building an innings from No. 3, where he can effectively anchor the batting lineup.

He stressed the importance of defined batting roles in longer formats, emphasizing that an opener’s approach in ODIs and Tests differs from that in T20 cricket.

"As I have said before, if I don’t get to bowl with the new ball, I won’t be able to utilize my strength. Similarly, Babar’s strength is at No. 3, where he knows how to construct an innings. The role of an opener in T20s is different from that in ODIs and Tests," Amir stated.

"He has to do it in phases. In 10 overs, I have to take a chance. In the next 10 overs, I have to build a partnership. The role is different. Babar, yes, he's a big player. But I think he should have played at number 3. This is his strength. Yes, when you're stuck, you try different things. Maybe I should take runs from here or there," he added.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez also opposed Babar’s promotion as an opener for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Hafeez suggested that the team management should opt for Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq or Shan Masood to partner Fakhar Zaman at the top, allowing Babar to return to his preferred position.

“Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq or Abdullah Shafique, take any one as opener & let Babar Azam play at no 3 in Champions trophy. Make things easier for everyone,” Hafeez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar’s recent performances as an opener in the ongoing tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa have fueled this discussion.

He struggled to make an impact, recording scores of 10 (23), 23 (19) and 29 (34) in three matches, including the final in Karachi.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, concerns are growing over Babar’s adjustment to the opening role.

Historically, Babar Azam has thrived at the No. 3 position in ODIs, amassing a remarkable number of runs.

Batting at No. 3, Babar has scored 5,416 runs in 104 matches at an impressive average of 60.17 and a strike rate of 88.33, with 29 half-centuries and 19 centuries to his name.