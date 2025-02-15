'Brainless decision,' Ahmed Shehzad takes a dig at Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's opening batter Ahmed Shehzad while speaking on his YouTube channel (Left) and Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) during tri-nation ODI series match against South Africa in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — YouTube/PCB

Pakistan's opening batter Ahmed Shehzad has launched a scathing critique of white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan's tactical approach ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shehzad slammed Rizwan’s decision to bat first in the tri-series final against New Zealand, calling it a "brainless decision" that exposed a lack of awareness regarding pitch conditions.

Despite knowing the conditions, Pakistan opted to set a target instead of chasing, which ultimately led to their five-wicket defeat.

“Pakistan’s bubble has burst ahead of the Champions Trophy,” said Shehzad.

“It was a mind-boggling decision (to bat first) because we had seen in the previous match that the pitch becomes better for batting at night. The ball doesn’t grip the surface for spinners. Still, the Pakistan team decided to bat first. Brainless decision—no clue,” he added.

The 33-year-old also voiced his frustration over Rizwan’s selection choices, particularly the exclusion of a specialist bowler in favor of an all-rounder, arguing that this move weakened the team’s bowling attack.

He criticized Rizwan’s cautious approach, suggesting that the captain prioritizes a deep batting lineup over a balanced team composition.

“In every decision, the Pakistan captain wants to play safe with batting—whether it’s being a spinner short in the Champions Trophy squad or, in this match, playing (bowling all-rounder) Faheem Ashraf to strengthen the batting lineup at the expense of (fast bowler) Mohammad Hasnain, yet still using Ashraf for just two overs,” he analyzed.

His criticism comes at a challenging time for Pakistan cricket, as the team has struggled with form and decision-making in recent tournaments.

Shehzad warned that such “childish decisions” could jeopardize Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming Champions Trophy, emphasizing that the team often relies on opponents’ mistakes rather than executing its own game plan effectively.

“In a final, you are making childish decisions… making so many mistakes in matches. You get a chance to win only when the opposition performs below par or doesn’t have their main players available,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan lost the tri-nation ODI series final to New Zealand on Friday at the National Bank Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan was bundled out for 242, with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha being the top scorers, contributing 46 and 45 runs, respectively.

New Zealand comfortably chased down the target in 45.2 overs, losing five wickets, courtesy of an exceptional batting display by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham, who scored 57 and 56 runs, respectively.

For the unversed, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence in Karachi on February 19, with hosts and defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the tournament opener.

As part of their preparations, Pakistan Shaheens played a crucial warm-up match against Afghanistan, posting a formidable 314/8 and securing a dominant 144-run victory.

Skipper Shadab Khan led from the front with an impressive bowling spell, taking three wickets as Afghanistan was dismissed for 170.

The Shaheens will next face South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 17, while another squad will take on Bangladesh on the same day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.