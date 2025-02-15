'Rizwan unhappy with Faheem coming into the team,' says former cricketer

An undated picture of Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (Left) and Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) poses with the tri-series trophy ahead of their opening game against New Zealand in Lahore on February 07, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed the team’s strategy in the recent tri-nation series, specifically criticising the decision to open with star batter Babar Azam.

His comments came after Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the final at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit expressed disappointment over the tactical decisions made by the team management.

"If Pakistan had won the tri-nation series, the confidence level of every player would have been high," Basit said.

"Who advised Babar Azam to open the innings? I am surprised by this decision. What kind of thinking is this? He was performing well at number three, scoring 50-70 runs against South Africa, but they changed his position. Now, just 62 runs in three matches in the tri-series. This is the approach and mindset of the management," he lamented.

He also claimed that captain Mohammad Rizwan was not fully confident in the squad selection, particularly regarding Faheem Ashraf’s inclusion.

"Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy with Faheem Ashraf being included in the team. He did not give him the ball after just two overs and only used him again when the match was already lost," he remarked.

Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old emphasised that the team should have focused on their immediate challenge rather than overly concentrating on the high-profile clash against India.

"We keep talking about the India match, but we should have been thinking about New Zealand first. Will this team play against them? Will the pitch be like this? Will Salman Agha bowl 10 overs? Will you play Khushdil Shah?" he questioned.

Drawing a comparison with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the former batter insisted that Pakistan had mishandled their star player.

"They say even Sachin opened the innings and scored a century in his first match in Sri Lanka. But you removed Babar from No. 3, where he was excelling, and now you've destroyed his rhythm," he said.

Basit concluded by stressing the importance of confidence heading into a major tournament.

"Winning this tri-nation series could have boosted morale. Now, what will be your confidence level? Cricket is a game of confidence, and if that is shaken, you are left behind," he warned.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to commence in Karachi on February 19, with hosts and defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan Shaheens played a crucial warm-up match against Afghanistan, posting a total of 314/8 and securing a dominant 144-run victory.

Skipper Shadab Khan led from the front with an exceptional bowling spell, taking three wickets as Afghanistan was bundled out for 170.

The Shaheens will now face South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 17, while another squad will take on Bangladesh on the same day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shaheens’ squad for South Africa match: Mohammad Huraira (c), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram and Saad Khan

Shaheens’ squad for Bangladesh match: Mohammad Haris (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir

Schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches: