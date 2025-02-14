Pakistan Shaheens crush Afghanistan in Champions Trophy warm-up

Pakistan Shaheens' Hussain Talat (left) plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 14, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: A combined batting effort, followed by skipper Shadab Khan’s three wickets, powered Pakistan Shaheens to a resounding 144-run victory over Afghanistan in the first warm-up match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday.

Batting first, the Shaheens registered a massive total of 314/8 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to anchoring half-centuries by Hussain Talat, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Mohsin Riaz.

Talat remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens with a well-crafted 70, closely followed by Mohsin and Irfan, who scored 61 and 57, respectively.

In response, Afghanistan’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 170 in 38.4 overs and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat ahead of their maiden appearance in the eight-team tournament.

Skipper Shadab was the standout bowler for the Shaheens, picking up three wickets for just 29 runs.

After a gruelling defeat, Afghanistan will travel to Karachi, where they will play their second warm-up match against New Zealand on February 16.

Pakistan Shaheens, on the other hand, will lock horns with South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 17, while their other squad will be in action on the same day against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches:

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Shaheens vs South Africa at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Shaheens vs Bangladesh at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai