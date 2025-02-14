PTV humble HEC to register fourth victory in President’s Trophy Grade-I

PTV's Amad Butt (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of the first round match of President's Trophy Grade-I against SNGPL in Karachi on January 8, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Ali Usman’s four-wicket haul powered Pakistan Television (PTV) to an innings 94-run victory over Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the third day of the seventh-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I here at the KCCA Stadium on Friday.

HEC resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 42-1, trailing by 204 runs and could add 110 more runs to their total for the loss of nine wickets despite Ali Hamza Wasim’s half-century.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for HEC, scoring a gutsy 50 off 83 deliveries before falling victim to Ali, who took four wickets for 32 runs in his 8.2 overs.

Usman found ample support from Mohammad Mohsin, who picked up three wickets, while Muhammad Shahzad chipped in with two.

At the NBP Sports Complex, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had acquired a 321-run second innings lead despite Eshaal Associates’ Abdullah Shafique’s century.

Eshaal Associates, resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 208/6, were eventually bowled out for a modest 270, succumbing to a 121-run deficit.

Test batter Abdullah waged a lone battle for them, scoring a gutsy 107 off 178 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six.

Aqib Khan was the standout bowler for WAPDA, picking up a five-wicket haul, while Naqeebullah claimed three wickets.

In response, skipper Khalid Usman’s unbeaten half-century powered WAPDA to 200/7 by the conclusion of the penultimate day.

Usman, unbeaten on 66, will resume their second innings alongside Mohammad Zeeshan (19 not out) on the final day.

At the State Bank Stadium, Ali Razzaq’s maiden first-class century powered Ghani Glass to a 165-run first-innings lead over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Ghani Glass resumed their first innings from an overnight score of 272/5 and went on to pile up 435 all out in 117 overs.

Leading the way for them was Razzaq, who top-scored with 162 runs off 254 balls, laced with 20 fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Waleed led the bowling charge for SNGPL with four wickets, while Test pacer Rahat Ali took three.

In response, SNGPL were 154/4 in 44 overs when stumps were drawn, trailing by just 11 runs.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) moved in touching distance to victory as they needed 90 runs with seven wickets in hand at the conclusion of the third day’s action.

Earlier in the day, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) were bowled out for 165 after resuming their second innings from an overnight score of 70/1.

Shahid Aziz took four wickets in the second innings to complete his maiden first-class ten-wicket match haul. He was supported by Arshadullah, who bagged three wickets.