Sri Lanka hand Australia 2-0 ODI clean sweep with 174-run thrashing

Australia's Josh Inglis (right) gets bowled by Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (unpictured) during their second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Kusal Mendis’s anchoring century, followed by Dunith Wellalage’s four-wicket haul powered Sri Lanka to a thumping 174-run victory over Australia in the second ODI here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

The resounding victory helped Sri Lanka to sweep the two-match series 2-0, adding to Australia’s woes ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence in Pakistan on February 19.

Chasing a daunting 282-run target, the former champions, testing their bench strength ahead of the eight-team tournament, were bundled out for a meagre 107, their lowest-ever ODI total in Asia.

“Not the best result we wanted. We used lot of players and everyone got a game,” Australia skipper Steve Smith said.

“Credit to Sri Lanka. They deserved the series win. We struggled a bit in Colombo… Their bowlers were superb.”

Australia never got going in the run chase as they had been reduced to 33/3 in 6.4 overs, courtesy of Asitha Fernando’s fierce opening spell.

Skipper Smith and wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis offered some fightback until Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga dismantled their middle order and triggered an astounding collapse which saw the visitors losing their last seven wickets for just 28 runs.

Smith remained the top-scorer for Australia with a cautious 34-ball 29, while Inglis made 22 from 27 deliveries.

Wellalage led the bowling charge for Sri Lanka with 4/35 in his 7.2 overs, while Fernando and Hasaranga picked three wickets each.

Batting first, the home side racked up a formidable total of 281/4 on the board, courtesy of Mendis’s century.

The wicketkeeper batter top-scored for Sri Lanka with 101 off 115 deliveries, studded with 11 boundaries.

He found ample support from Nishan Madushka and skipper Charith Asalanka, who made valuable contributions with their respective half-centuries.

Madushka scored 51 off 70 deliveries with the help of five boundaries including a six.

Asalanka, on the other hand, scored an unbeaten 78 from 66 deliveries with the help of six fours and three sixes.

“Not often you beat Australia,” Sri Lanka captain Asalanka said.

“Today was our day and the spinners did a superb job,” he added. “We are disappointed that we are not in the Champions Trophy… the important thing is that we don’t get into a similar situation again.”

For Australia, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Aaron Hardie took one wicket apiece.