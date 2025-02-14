Babar Azam achieves multiple records during tri-series final against NZ

Pakistan's opening batter Babar Azam during tri-series final against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam on Friday, etched his name in the cricketing history books during the final of the tri-series against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium.

The 30-year-old is now the latest Pakistan cricketer to join the exclusive 6,000 ODI runs club. His career tally includes 34 half-centuries and 19 centuries, showcasing his consistency and dominance in the format.

This achievement makes him the 11th Pakistani cricketer to score 6,000 ODI runs, joining an elite group of players.

Leading this prestigious list is Inzamam-ul-Haq with 11,701 runs, followed by Mohammad Yousuf (9,554 runs) and Saeed Anwar (8,824 runs).

In addition to this impressive milestone, the right-handed batter also equalled the record of former South African great Hashim Amla for being the joint-fastest to 6,000 ODI runs.

Both Babar and Amla achieved this landmark in just 123 innings.

Fastest to 6,000 ODI Runs:

Babar Azam (Pakistan): 123 innings

Hashim Amla (South Africa): 123 innings

Virat Kohli (India): 136 innings

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 139 innings

David Warner (Australia): 139 innings

The former captain already holds the record for the fastest 5,000 ODI runs, having achieved the feat in just 97 innings.

Apart from the 6,000-run landmark, Babar is now just one century away from equaling Saeed Anwar’s record of the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batter.

Anwar holds the record with 20 centuries, while Babar currently has 19.

Most ODI Centuries for Pakistan: