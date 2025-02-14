Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand in tri-series final

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during the toss for the tri-series final at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation ODI series here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and New Zealand have played a total of 117 ODI matches. Out of these, the green shirts won 61, while the Blackcaps emerged victorious 52 times. Three matches ended in no result with one match tied.

Matches played: 117

Pakistan won: 61

New Zealand won: 52

No Result: 3

Tied: 1

FORM GUIDE:

Pakistan will look to carry forward their winning momentum under Rizwan's captaincy after securing back-to-back ODI series victories against Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Their record chase of 352 in the tri-series match against the Proteas will boost their confidence heading into the final match against New Zealand.

On the other hand, the Blackcaps will be full of confidence after winning the ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka and claiming the back-to-back tri-nation series victories over Pakistan and South Africa.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, W, L, W, W