Pakistan announce playing XI for tri-series final against New Zealand

Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand´s Kane Williamson (unpictured) during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the playing XI for the highly anticipated final of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium.

After their stunning victory over South Africa, where they successfully chased a record total of 352, the home team has made only one change to their playing lineup.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf returns to the side, while pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been rested for the match.

Faheem is making his comeback in the fifty-over format after last playing against India in the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo.

A key update regarding the squad is the absence of Haris Rauf, who has been advised to rest for the remainder of the series due to a muscular sprain in his lower chest.

Thankfully, the injury is not serious and Rauf is expected to fully recover ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

In another strategic move, Saud Shakeel’s inclusion provides Pakistan with the option of trying a new opening pair, potentially pushing Babar Azam to his usual position at number three for this crucial match.

The middle order consists of captain Mohammad Rizwan, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah.

The bowling department will be led by pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, with Abrar Ahmed serving as the sole spinner.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.