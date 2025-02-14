Pakistan beat Japan to reach 22nd Asian Junior Squash semi-finals

Pakistan and Japan players during the 22nd Asian Junior Squash team championships 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan secured a spot in the semifinals of the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Anas Ali Shah gave Pakistan an early advantage, defeating Japan's Renshi Makino in a thrilling encounter. The match lasted 53 minutes, with Shah winning 11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8.

Japan responded strongly, as Shu Takahashi levelled the tie after a gruelling 57-minute battle against Pakistan's Sakhi Ullah Khan Tareen.

Takahashi won 11-9, 11-6, 2-11, 7-11, 11-8, forcing the match into a deciding third match.

The pressure was on Abdullah Nawaz to deliver, and he did so with style.

Nawaz produced a dominant performance, defeating Shunsaku Kariyazono 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 in just 30 minutes to secure Pakistan's progression to the semifinals.

Pakistan will now face South Korea in the semifinals tomorrow, continuing their pursuit of the championship.

Earlier, Pakistan had an undefeated run in the group stage, securing victories over India, China and Macau.