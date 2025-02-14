Gary Stead gives major update on Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand´s Rachin Ravindra (Left) receives medical attention after being hit on the forehead by the ball in Lahore on February 8, 2025 and all-rounder Lockie Ferguson (Right) during third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on September 26, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed that star batter Rachin Ravindra has yet to regain full fitness after sustaining an injury during the opening match against Pakistan in the ongoing Tri-Nation series.

The opener suffered a nasty blow to the forehead while attempting a catch in the 38th over and experienced headaches for several days.

Ravindra was forced off the field following the incident and subsequently missed New Zealand's victory over South Africa, which secured their place in the final in Karachi on Friday.

Despite returning to the nets on Thursday night, he remains unfit for selection.

"The pleasing thing is that he's progressing well. We're following head injury assessment protocols at the moment," Stead said in a video shared by BlackCaps on social media.

"He's had a headache for a few days, but that's subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is encouraging, but there are still a few more steps before he can be cleared to play," he added.

The 53-year-old also provided an update on veteran pacer Lockie Ferguson, who sustained a hamstring injury during the ILT20.

"Lockie's had a couple of bowling sessions since arriving here. He increased the intensity a bit more tonight," Stead said.

"We're pleased with his progress, and we aim to have him play in one of the next two games. If any player has minor niggles, we'll take a cautious approach, especially with the Champions Trophy just around the corner."

It is pertinent to mention that the Blackcaps reached the final of the Tri-Nation series after winning back-to-back matches against the hosts and South Africa.

Pakistan, on the other hand, made a strong comeback and won their match against South Africa while chasing 352 runs, thanks to brilliant centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, securing their place in the final.

Following the conclusion of the Tri-Nation series, New Zealand will play a warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday before beginning their Champions Trophy campaign against hosts Pakistan on February 19.