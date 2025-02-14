ICC announce prize money for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan poses with ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 title during the trophy tour in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday unveiled the prize money for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

The prestigious tournament returns for the first time since 2017, with eight teams set to compete for a grand total of $2.24 million (USD) for the winners.

The runners-up will be awarded $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists will each receive $560,000.

The overall prize pool for the tournament has increased by an impressive 53% from the 2017 edition, reaching a total of $6.9 million.

Each victory in the group stage will be crucial, with every match win earning the victorious team over $34,000. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive $350,000 each, while the seventh and eighth-placed teams will take home $140,000.

Additionally, all eight teams will be guaranteed $125,000 each for their participation in the event. This tournament also marks the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996.

The 2025 edition will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will be held every four years and will feature the world’s top eight ODI teams.

The Women’s Champions Trophy is set to debut in 2027 in a T20 format.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that showcases the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pool underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events."

"Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the defending champions will kick off the tournament against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 and will then face their arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23.

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters