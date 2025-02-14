ECB assures no barriers for Pakistan players in The Hundred despite IPL influence

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf represented Welsh Fire in The Hundred Men's Competition in 2023. — ECB

Pakistan cricketers will not face restrictions in The Hundred despite the influence of IPL franchise owners, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

While Pakistani players have been absent from IPL-affiliated leagues like SA20, ILT20 and Major League Cricket (MLC), they have consistently featured in The Hundred, reinforcing the tournament’s "best versus best" approach.

Despite IPL franchise owners comprising half of the new investors in The Hundred, the ECB does not anticipate India’s male cricketers being made available for the tournament.

Additionally, the board does not foresee any obstacles preventing Pakistani players from participating in England’s flagship competition.

On Thursday, the ECB confirmed that it had entered into exclusivity agreements with eight partners to secure private investment for each of The Hundred's teams, with a total valuation exceeding £975 million.

These investors now enter an eight-week negotiation period with the host counties.

Among the new investors are RPSG Group (owners of Lucknow Super Giants), Sun TV Network Limited (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Reliance Industries Limited (Mumbai Indians) and GMR Group (co-owners of Delhi Capitals).

They have successfully bid for Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave, respectively.

While the ECB has achieved its objective of attracting diverse investors, there is a prevailing belief that the involvement of high-profile IPL stakeholders will help unlock the lucrative Indian market.

However, the ECB does not expect these new ties to influence the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lift its restrictions on active Indian male players participating in overseas T20 leagues.

Although several Indian cricketers have played county cricket, none have featured in the men’s Hundred or the T20 Blast.

Speaking on the issue, ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould clarified that The Hundred's expansion does not factor in the participation of Indian players.

"In terms of the India TV market, the overseas market is very important for us," ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould said.

"The fact that we have got such a wide-ranging set of investors from around the globe will, I believe, help us add extra value to our overseas broadcast rights.

"In terms of availability for Indian players, that is not factored into our plans. The BCCI's position has been very clear. At some point, we'd love to see Indian players come and play in England.

We currently see them in bilaterals and quite a lot in county cricket. But that’s not something we have predetermined through this process."

Gould also reassured that Pakistani cricketers would not face restrictions in The Hundred due to IPL influence.

Since 2008, no Pakistani players have participated in the IPL due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, though no formal directive has been issued by the BCCI.

"We are aware of the challenges Pakistani players face in other regions, but that won’t be happening here," Gould stated, confirming the ECB's stance on maintaining inclusivity.

The ECB also hopes that closer collaboration with IPL franchise owners will eventually secure The Hundred a dedicated window in the global cricket calendar.

Previously, the tournament has overlapped with the MLC and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), leading to conflicts over player availability.

This year, the MLC will conclude before The Hundred, but there remains a two-week overlap with the CPL.

Three of The Hundred’s new investors—Reliance (MI New York), GMR (Seattle Orcas) and Welsh Fire's prospective 50% co-owner Sanjay Govil (Washington Freedom)—are also involved in the MLC.

With former Professional Cricketers' Association commercial director Johnny Grave now serving as the CEO of The Hundred, the ECB sees potential for better coordination of scheduling.

Vikram Banerjee, the ECB’s director of business operations, highlighted the advantages of aligning The Hundred’s schedule with other global T20 leagues.

"One of the advantages that we have with our setup is that there's a connection with the majority of other cricket leagues around the world," Banerjee, who oversaw the Hundred sale, said.

"And for all of those [T20] leagues, it makes little sense for any of us to clash if we can avoid it.

"So we are now on the same side, if you like, and we can have sensible conversations going forward. For the MLC, that includes the fact that we obviously know the new CEO there pretty well.

"But for us, it's about ensuring that we can make The Hundred a real success in our window by getting the best players, and clashes make that hard. So we'll do our best to avoid it. And I think all the people coming in understand that."