Santner expects high-scoring final against Pakistan in tri-nation series

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner speaking at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner anticipates a high-scoring contest in the final of the tri-nation series against Pakistan, acknowledging the challenges posed by Karachi’s flat pitch and the passionate home crowd.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday, Santner praised Pakistan’s recent chase and expected another thrilling encounter in the final.

“Pakistan chased brilliantly in the last match. We are expecting another exciting game in the final,” said Santner.

“Matches have been high-scoring, and we expect the same this time as well. We haven’t finalised our playing XI yet, but we have had a good preparation period ahead of the final.”

He highlighted the conditions, stating that the Karachi wicket was very flat, making it difficult for bowlers.

“In these conditions, it is quite challenging for the bowlers. The final could be another high-scoring match, as we have already seen long innings played in previous games.”

The all-rounder acknowledged the intense and electrifying atmosphere created by Pakistani cricket fans during the ongoing series.

“The crowd in Karachi and Lahore has been very enthusiastic and passionate about cricket. It seems that 99 percent of the spectators will be against us in the final,” he said.

The 33-year-old emphasised the importance of breaking partnerships in the middle overs to slow down the scoring rate.

“Taking wickets in the middle overs is crucial. By doing so, we can control the run flow,” he said.

Praising his teammate and former skipper Kane Williamson, Santner expressed confidence in the veteran batter’s ability to deliver under any conditions.

“Kane Williamson has shown that he can perform well in all kinds of conditions,” he said.

“Hopefully, Kane will score big in the final as well,” he added.

Regarding the team’s batting form, Santner said, “Our batsmen are doing well, which is a positive sign for us.”

The left-handed batter also provided an update on Rachin Ravindra, who suffered an injury during a match in Lahore.

“Rachin is feeling better than before, but he will not play tomorrow’s match. We don’t want to rush his return, and his condition is being continuously monitored,” he concluded.