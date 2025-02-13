Pakistan cruise into Asian junior squash quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Macau

Pakistan team after defeating Macau to reach the quarterfinals of the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan secured a place in the quarterfinals of the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 after a dominant 3-0 victory over Macau, China, in their final group match on Thursday.

The Pakistani squad showcased remarkable skill and composure, led by Abdullah Nawaz, who delivered a commanding 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 win over Ka Hei Lei in just 16 minutes.

Anas Ali Shah continued the momentum, securing an 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 victory against Keng In Leong in 15 minutes.

Sakhi Ullah Khan Tareen sealed the clean sweep with an 11-3, 11-3, 11-7 triumph over Ian Miguel De Dousa in 16 minutes.

Pakistan has remained unbeaten in the tournament, having previously notched impressive victories against arch-rivals India and China.

Their stellar performance in the group stage has set the stage for a high-stakes quarterfinal clash against Japan.