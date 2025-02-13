Bangladesh appoint new vice-captain for Champions Trophy 22025

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Soumya Sarkar during third ODI against West Indies at Basseterre on December 12, 2024. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed on Thursday that all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will take on the role of vice-captain for the Bangladesh team in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

At 27 years old, Mehidy has earned 103 ODI caps and recently captained the team during their West Indies tour, stepping in for regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was sidelined due to injury.

The BCB also confirmed that pacers Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed will join the squad for training in Dubai.

"Pacers Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed will travel to Dubai on Saturday to train with the Bangladesh Champions Trophy squad. The bowlers will return home following Bangladesh's opening match of the tournament against India in Dubai on February 20," the BCB said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh has been drawn into Group A alongside India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

They will face India in their opening match in Dubai on February 20.

They will then travel to Rawalpindi for crucial encounters against New Zealand on February 24 and hosts Pakistan on February 27, as they aim for a spot in the knockout stages.

Bangladesh squad:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: