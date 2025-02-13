Saud, Kamran, Shaheen fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha celebrate after South African captain Temba Bavuma gets run out during tri-nation series match at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on February 12, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan's trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam has been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their tri-nation series clash against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday.

The ICC has fined three players for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which addresses "inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other individual (including a spectator) during an international match."

The incident took place during the 28th over of South Africa’s innings, when Shaheen intentionally blocked batter Matthew Breetzke as he attempted a single. This led to physical contact and a heated exchange between the two players.

In a separate incident, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10% of their match fees for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma after his run-out in the 29th over.

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the Code, which pertains to "using language, actions, or gestures that insult or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal in an International Match."

In addition to the financial fines, each of the three players was awarded one demerit point on their disciplinary records. None of them had any previous offenses in the past 24 months.

All players have accepted the sanctions imposed, and no formal hearings will be held regarding the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green reached the final of the tri-nation series after defeating the Proteas by six wickets in a record-breaking 352-run chase, courtesy of exceptional centuries by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and deputy Salman Ali Agha.

The duo added a record 260 runs for the fourth wicket before Lungi Ngidi dismissed Salman on the fifth delivery of the penultimate over.

Agha top-scored for Pakistan with 134 off 103 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and two sixes.

Rizwan, on the other hand, carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 122 off 128 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes.

The hosts will now take on New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation series on February 14 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.