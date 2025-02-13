Babar Azam eyes yet another ODI milestone

Pakistan´s Babar Azam in action during the first ODI against South Africa at The Boland Oval in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is on the verge of another historic milestone as the team prepares to face New Zealand in the final match of the tri-nation series on Friday at the National Bank Stadium.

Babar, currently sitting at 5,990 runs in 125 ODI matches at an impressive average of 55.98, needs just 10 more runs to become the latest Pakistani cricketer to reach 6,000 ODI runs. His record includes 34 half-centuries and 19 centuries.

By achieving this feat, the 30-year-old will become the 11th Pakistani player to reach this landmark, joining an elite group led by Inzamam-ul-Haq, who tops the list with 11,701 ODI runs, followed by Mohammad Yousuf (9,554) and Saeed Anwar (8,824).

More over, if Babar reaches the milestone in Friday’s match, he will equal former South African great Hashim Amla’s record of being the fastest to 6,000 ODI runs.

Fastest to 6,000 ODI Runs:

Hashim Amla (South Africa): 123 innings

Virat Kohli (India): 136 innings

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 139 innings

David Warner (Australia): 139 innings

Shikhar Dhawan (India): 140 innings

Notably, the 30-year-old already holds the record for being the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in just 97 innings.

In addition to the 6,000-run milestone, Babar is also one century away from equaling Saeed Anwar’s record for the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batter.

Anwar holds the record with 20 centuries, while Babar currently stands at 19.

Most ODI Centuries for Pakistan:

Saeed Anwar: 20 centuries

Babar Azam: 19 centuries

Mohammad Yousuf: 15 centuries

Fakhar Zaman: 11 centuries

Mohammad Hafeez: 11 centuries

If Babar reaches his 20th century in the upcoming match, he will become the second-fastest batter in ODI history to achieve this feat, only behind Hashim Amla, who reached 20 centuries in 108 innings. Babar has taken 118 innings so far.

Fastest to 20 ODI Centuries:

Hashim Amla (South Africa): 108 innings

Virat Kohli (India): 133 innings

David Warner (Australia): 142 innings

Quinton de Kock (South Africa): 150 innings

AB de Villiers (South Africa): 175 innings

For the unversed, the Men in Green reached the final of the tri-nation series after defeating the Proteas by six wickets in a record-breaking 352-run chase, courtesy of exceptional centuries by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and deputy Salman Ali Agha.

The duo added a record 260 runs for the fourth wicket before Lungi Ngidi dismissed Salman on the fifth delivery of the penultimate over.

Agha top-scored for Pakistan with 134 off 103 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and two sixes.

Rizwan, on the other hand, carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 122 off 128 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes.

The hosts will now take on New Zealand in the final of the tri-nation series on February 14 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.