Shaheen Afridi opens up after on field clash with Matthew Breetzke

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi during heated argument with South Africa's Matthew Breetzke in tri-nation series match in National Bank Stadium, Karachi on February 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has spoken out following his heated on-field exchange with South African batter Matthew Breetzke during the tri-nation series clash on Wednesday.

Shaheen appeared displeased when the 26-year-old nearly ran into him while sprinting between the wickets, prompting the fast bowler to confront him.

Later in the same over, Breetzke was taking a single when he almost collided with Shaheen again.

The two players exchanged words at the non-striker’s end, engaging in a heated argument before the on-field umpire and Pakistani players intervened to separate them.

Speaking in a recent interview, Shaheen admitted that he had teased Breetzke in an attempt to unsettle him and take his wicket. However, he clarified that the tension remained confined to the field.

"For the first time, Matthew didn’t say anything. I kept teasing him to get a wicket. Whatever happened on the field stayed there," Shaheen explained.

He further revealed that after the match, both players shook hands and put the incident behind them. "Matthew and I met, shook hands, and became good friends," he added.

In addition to addressing his exchange with Breetzke, Shaheen spoke about Pakistan’s struggles in the final overs of matches.

"We admit that we haven't been performing well in the final overs," he said.

Providing an update on his finger injury, Shaheen reassured fans that his condition had improved. "The X-ray confirmed everything is fine, though there is still some swelling. I hope it will get better soon," he shared.

The pacer also stressed the dedication of cricketers to their respective nations. "Other players play for their country, and we play for ours," he stated.

Addressing the role of the media, Shaheen highlighted its influence on the cricketing world. "The media has an important role. The messages you send on social media are seen by everyone. Whatever good the media highlights reaches the entire world."

He concluded with a message of unity within the national team. "Here, there is no Babar or Shaheen; there is only Pakistan. As long as there is negativity, there will be no progress anywhere."

For the unversed, the Men in Green reached the final of the tri-nation series after defeating the Proteas by six wickets in a record-breaking 352-run chase, courtesy of exceptional centuries by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and deputy Salman Ali Agha.

The duo added a record 260 runs for the fourth wicket before Lungi Ngidi dismissed Salman on the fifth delivery of the penultimate over.

Agha top-scored for Pakistan with 134 off 103 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and two sixes.

Rizwan, on the other hand, carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 122 off 128 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes.

The hosts will now take on New Zealand in the final of the series on February 14 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.