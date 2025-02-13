'Stop calling me king,' says Babar Azam after South Africa win

Babar Azam during second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Cape Town on December 19, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam urged his supporters to stop calling him "king," expressing that he doesn’t consider himself one yet.

In his post-match comments, the 30-year-old addressed the moniker, downplaying the label and requesting his fans to refrain from calling him that.

“Firstly, stop calling me a king. I’m not a king yet. Let’s see what people call me when I retire. Opening is a new role for me, and I’ve taken on this responsibility as per the team’s needs,” said Babar.

Babar also emphasised that his main priority while batting is to score runs, though he acknowledged his recent struggles in finishing games.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to finish the innings, but Rizwan and Salman played exceptionally well today. Performances like these help boost the team's confidence,” he said.

The right-handed batter also explained that once the innings settles, he has a clearer understanding of the game and pitch conditions.

“I always strive to perform well, but I haven’t been able to play long innings after settling in,” he shared.

Reflecting on his mindset, the former captain revealed his approach to overcoming challenges.

“I focus on the present, not the past. If I dwell on previous performances, it will hinder my future ones. Each new day brings a fresh plan and mindset. Successfully chasing big totals boosts our confidence,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar has been struggling with his batting form recently.

He managed scores of 58 and 81 in the second Test against South Africa, but his performance during the home Test series against the West Indies was underwhelming, with scores of 8, 5, 1 and 31.

In the subsequent ODI matches against New Zealand and South Africa, Babar only managed 10 and 23 runs, and has not registered a century in the fifty-over format since his 151-run knock against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan.

For the unversed, the Men in Green reached the final of the tri-nation series after defeating the Proteas by six wickets in a record-breaking 352-run chase, courtesy of exceptional tons by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and deputy Salman Ali Agha.

The hosts will take on New Zealand in the final clash of the series on February 14 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.