Kevin Pietersen predicts semi-finalists for Champions Trophy 2025

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has predicted the top four teams that will compete in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be held in Pakistan and the UAE next week.

In a recent interview, Pietersen confidently named Pakistan and India as strong contenders for the prestigious tournament.

However, following reports of Mitchell Starc’s potential withdrawal, the former cricketer ruled out Australia as favourites to reach the knockout stage.

“I mean, this is so hard. It really is. But with Mitchell Starc pulling out today, I'm gonna say India, Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand,” said Pietersen.

Starc decided to withdraw from the tournament due to personal reasons, which means Australia will be without their famed pace trio in the mega event.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have already opted out of the Champions Trophy due to injury concerns.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts, Pakistan, will kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

The Green Shirts will then face arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai before taking on Bangladesh in their final group-stage fixture on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters