'We are going to become champions,' Shanto's bold call ahead of CT 2025

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during ODI World Cup match against Australia in Pune on November 11, 2023. — AFP

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto issued a strong statement to rival teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, declaring that his side is heading into the tournament with the belief that they can cause a major upset and claim their first ICC title.

The Asian side endured a tough campaign at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, winning just two matches.

Since then, they have secured only one bilateral ODI series victory—a 2-1 triumph over Sri Lanka on home soil in March last year.

Despite these challenges, the 26-year-old is confident that belief within the Bangladesh squad is growing and that his team has the potential to make an impact at the eight-team tournament, which will be hosted in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

"We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions," Shanto asserted.

"All eight teams in this tournament have the potential to win. They are all quality sides. I believe in our team's ability, and no one will feel unnecessary pressure.

"Everyone genuinely wants to win and believes in their capabilities. We don’t know what Allah has written in our fate, but we are working hard and giving our best. I believe we can achieve our goal."

While former skipper Shakib Al Hasan is not part of the squad, the left-handed batter remains confident in the 15-member squad’s balance, highlighting the blend of youth and experience.

"I am very happy and confident with the squad," Shanto said. "Every player has the potential to win matches single-handedly.

"Not too long ago, we lacked quality pace bowlers, but now we have a strong pace attack. Similarly, we didn’t have wrist spinners before, but now we do. Overall, we have a well-balanced team. If everyone fulfills their roles properly, we can defeat any team at any time," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh has been drawn into Group A alongside India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

They will face India in their opening match in Dubai on February 20.

They will then travel to Rawalpindi for crucial encounters against New Zealand on February 24 and hosts Pakistan on February 27, as they aim for a spot in the knockout stages.

Bangladesh squad:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: