Pakistan clinch two more medals at Asian Road Cycling Championships

Pakistan's Zainab Rizwan on the podium after winning gold in the 50+ age category during the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan added two more medals to its tally at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand, with Rabia Gharib and Zainab Rizwan securing podium finishes in the women's Masters road race events.

Rabia Gharib won gold in the 50+ age category, completing the 42.8 km race in 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 21 seconds. She was the only participant in her age group to finish the race, which made her eligible for the top honour.

Meanwhile, Zainab Rizwan claimed bronze in the 40-44 age category, finishing her race in 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 13 seconds.

This was Zainab's second bronze of the championships, having earlier finished third in the individual time trial (ITT) in her category. Rabia had also previously won silver in the ITT event for her age group.

Earlier, Pakistan's Ali Illyas had won the gold medal in the men's masters ITT event. However, in men's elite competition, Ali Illyas finished 15th.