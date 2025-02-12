Hanif Mohammad posthumously inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Hanif Mohammad (left) and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presenting commemorative cap and plague to Shoaib Mohammad (right) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — Geo News/File/PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, posthumously inducted Hanif Mohammad into the Hall of Fame, recognising the legendary batter’s services towards the national men’s team.

The late cricketer was honoured on the sidelines of the ongoing tri-nation ODI series match between Pakistan and South Africa, with his son Shoaib Mohammad receiving a commemorative cap and plaque from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Hanif, who was among the initial inductees announced in 2021, had his formal induction ceremony delayed due to various factors, including management changes and scheduling conflicts.

"Yes, but due to various reasons - sometimes due to non-availabilities and sometimes due to management changes - this couldn’t take place earlier," a PCB source had told Reuters.

Last week, the PCB formally inducted former captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Misbah-ul-Haq into the Hall of Fame.

The former cricketers received their commemorative caps and plaques by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the ongoing first match of the tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Inzamam and Misbah marched around the stadium wearing their commemorative caps and received overwhelming applause from the spectators.

Notably, the two former captains were named in the PCB Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside Saeed Anwar and Mushtaq, who are yet to be inducted formally into the prestigious list.

The PCB Hall of Fame, established to honour the contributions of Pakistan's cricketing legends, already includes icons such as Abdul Qadir, A.H. Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas.