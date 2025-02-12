Pakistan Shaheens’ squads for Champions Trophy warm-up matches announced

Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Chennai on October 27, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, announced three squads of Pakistan Shaheens, that will feature in the warm-up matches of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

According to the cricket board, the Shaheens will play their first warm-up match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium here on February 14 and will be led by all-rounder Shadab Khan, while Mansoor Amjad will serve as coach-cum-manager.

The Shaheens will play both their remaining two warm-up matches on February 17 against South Africa and Bangladesh in Karachi and Dubai, respectively.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris will captain the Shaheens in the Bangladesh match, for which legendary pacer Umar Gul has been selected as coach-cum manager.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Huraira will perform the leadership role for the Bangladesh fixture, with Ijaz Ahmed serving as coach-cum manager.

Notably, the only other warm-up match for the eight-team tournament is scheduled on February 16 between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan Shaheens squads for Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches:

Shaheens’ squad for Afghanistan match: Shadab Khan (c), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan

Shaheens’ squad for South Africa match: Mohammad Huraira (c), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram and Saad Khan

Shaheens’ squad for Bangladesh match: Mohammad Haris (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir

Schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches:

14 February – Shaheens vs Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Shaheens vs South Africa at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

17 February – Shaheens vs Bangladesh at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai