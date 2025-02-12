Afghanistan’s AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar celebrates taking a five-wicket haul during their third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on December 21, 2024. — ACB

KABUL: Right-arm spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.

Ghazanfar, who has taken 21 wickets from 11 ODIs thus far, will miss the eight-team tournament due to a "fracture in the L4 vertebra", which he sustained during Afghanistan’s tour to Zimbabwe last year.

The 18-year-old has been replaced by left-arm spinner Nangyal Kharoti, who was originally named in the reserves pool.

“Afghanistan's young spin-bowling sensation, AM Ghazanfar, has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis,” said ACB in a statement.

“He sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recently held tour of Zimbabwe, and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period.

“Nangyal Kharoti, who was part of the reserves pool, has been promoted to the main squad for the Champions Trophy.”

The ACB also provided an update regarding senior spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who last represented Afghanistan in their recent away T20I series against Zimbabwe, while his last ODI appearance dates back to ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to miss the ODI action until he has fully recovered.”

For the unversed, Afghanistan, who will be making their maiden appearance at the Champions Trophy, will open their campaign against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi, before taking on England and Australia in Lahore on February 26 and 28, respectively.

Afghanistan squad for the Champions Trophy:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareeh Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.