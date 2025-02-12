Afghanistan team reaches Pakistan for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan cricketers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on February 12, 2025. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, reached here on Wednesday to participate in the upcoming tournament, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

According to the details, the Afghanistan squad will rest today and will kick off their preparations for their maiden appearance in the prestigious tournament tomorrow.

The emerging Asian side will kick off their campaign at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium here on February 21 with a match against South Africa.

The squad will then travel to Lahore, where they will take on England and Australia on February 26 and 28, respectively.

For the unversed, Afghanistan have emerged as one of the most lethal white-ball sides in the last two years, courtesy of their historic victories over strong oppositions like former champions Pakistan and Australia.

They finished sixth in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and were one of the semi-finalists of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan stunned Pakistan and England in the 50-over World Cup, while outclassed Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.