Pakistan to host ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: sources

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana addresses the team huddle ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 14, 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: After the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host another ICC tournament as the country has been awarded the hosting rights of the World Cup 2025 Qualifiers, sources privy to the development told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the details, the qualifying event will be held in different cities of Pakistan ahead of the mega event, set to be played in India later this year.

A total of six teams will participate in the qualifiers, including Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies and hosts Pakistan.

The sources further suggested that the qualifiers are likely to be held in April and also that the official announcement regarding the schedule of the matches will be announced by the apex cricketing body soon.

The finalists of the qualifying event will join the top six teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 for the eight-team World Cup.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 27-day training camp to boost the national team's preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2025.

A total of 31 players, including 16 centrally-contracted cricketers, were invited to a 27-day training camp at the PCB's High Performance Academy in Faisalabad from February 2 to 28.

The camp involves 50-over practice matches and regular training sessions to improve the skills and fitness of the players, according to the cricket board.

List of players invited to the camp:

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Amin.

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi and Sidra Nawaz

All-rounders: Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tuba Hassan

Spinners: Ghulam Fatima, Mahnoor Aftab, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tania Saeed, and Umm-e-Hani

Pacers: Diana Baig, Fatima Khan, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz