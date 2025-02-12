Sarfaraz Ahmed named among ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ambassadors

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed poses with the ICC Champions Trophy near the Tower Bridge in London on June 19, 2017. — ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is one of the four ambassadors announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

The wicketkeeper batter, who led Pakistan to their maiden title with a crushing 180-run victory over arch-rivals India in the blockbuster final of the 2017 edition, is joined by India’s Shikhar Dhawan, Australia’s Shane Watson and New Zealand’s Tim Southee.

“Pakistan’s 2017 winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed features in an all-star cast that also boasts two-time champion, Australia’s Shane Watson, Player of the Series in India’s 2013 trophy-winning campaign, Shikhar Dhawan, and New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee,” said ICC in a statement.

Sharing his excitement over the recognition, Sarfaraz Ahmed shared that he will ‘never forget’ winning the prestigious title and wearing the white jackets.

“I will never forget how special it felt to don the white jackets and lift the trophy aloft as Pakistan captain back in 2017. Seeing the nation get behind us and celebrate that success is also something that’s very close to my heart, so I am delighted to see the competition return to the cricket calendar and see my country given the opportunity to host such a special event.

“The format means that every game is so important, and I can’t wait to play my part as an Ambassador and witness the tournament first-hand.”

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.