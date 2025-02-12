Mitchell Starc withdraws from Champions Trophy 2025

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates dismissing India's KL Rahul during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. — ICC

Former champions Australia sustained another massive blow ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as their experienced pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the upcoming tournament.

According to the details, Starc made the decision due to ‘personal reasons’ and has called for privacy regarding it.

Notably, the left-arm pacer looked in discomfort in the recently concluded second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australia’s chair of selectors George Bailey acknowledged Starc’s absence as a ‘blow’ but also offered his respect for the pacer’s decision and highlighted his services for the former champions over the years.

"We understand and respect Mitch's decision," Bailey said. "Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

"His well documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded. His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

Starc’s withdrawal serves as yet another setback for Australia, who will already be without their regular captain Pat Cummins, senior pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

As a result, Australia named Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha in their final squad for the eight-team tournament.

Experienced batter Steve Smith, who recently led Australia to a historic 2-0 clean sweep in the Test series against Sri Lanka will lead the team in the mega event, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Australia will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals England on February 22 before taking on South Africa and Afghanistan on February 25 and 28, respectively.

Australia Champions Trophy squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa