Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Marsh (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on October 8, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

According to the BCCI, the right-arm pacer will miss the upcoming eight-team tournament due to a back injury and has been replaced by Harshit Rana.

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement,” the BCCI confirmed the development in a statement.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during India’s recent five-match away Test series against Australia, where he bowled a total of 151.2 overs across five Tests, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps at an impressive average of 13.06, which included three five-wicket hauls.

The former champions also picked mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in their squad, coming in as the replacement of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was initially named in their provisional squad for the mega event.

India, who will play all of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster clash on February 23.

The men in blue will play their last group-stage fixture against New Zealand on March 2.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-Travelling Substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.