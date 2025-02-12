South Africa win toss, elect to bat first in tri-series ODI against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (right) and South Africa's Temba Bavuma at the toss for the third match of the tri-nation ODI series at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the last league-stage match of the tri-nation ODI series here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

The home side made two changes to their lineup as Mohammad Hasnain and Saud Shakeel replaced injured Haris Rauf and middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam, respectively.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.



South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and South Africa have played a total of 86 ODI matches. Of these, the green shirts won 33, while the Proteas emerged victorious 52 times. One match ended in No Result.

Matches played: 86

Pakistan won: 33

South Africa won: 52

No Result: 1

FORM GUIDE:

Pakistan and South Africa enter the must-win clash with an unwanted momentum as both teams lost their opening matches against New Zealand.

The two sides recently locked horns in a three-match ODI series, where the green shirts inflicted a 3-0 clean sweep over the dominant hosts.

Furthermore, South Africa are on a five-match losing streak, while Pakistan have only one defeat in their last five outings.

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

South Africa: L, L, L, L, L