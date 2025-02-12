Pakistan’s playing XI for tri-series match against South Africa unveiled

Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand´s Kane Williamson (unpictured) during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, announced the playing XI for the must-win tri-nation ODI series match against South Africa, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The home side, who suffered a 78-run thrashing in the series opener against New Zealand in Lahore, made two changes to their lineup as Mohammad Hasnain and Saud Shakeel replaced injured Haris Rauf and middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam, respectively.

Notably, Rauf had been advised to rest for the remainder of the tri-nation ODI series after the pacer was confirmed to have sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest.

The extent of the injury is not serious and the right-arm speedster is likely to fully recover for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Saud Shakeel may allow Pakistan to try a different opening pair for the high-stakes clash to accommodate star batter Babar Azam at his usual batting position at number three.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah form the home side’s middle-order, while their bowling unit is comprised of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hasnain and sole spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne