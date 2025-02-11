Team Pakistan crowned champions at 3rd SCG Multicultural Cup 2025

Team Pakistan players pose for a group picture with the trophy. — Reporter

SYDNEY/LONDON: The 3rd SCG Multicultural Cup 2025 took place on the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), bringing together diverse cricketing talent from across Australia in a celebration of unity and sportsmanship.

The tournament featured community teams representing team Pakistan, Australia, India, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, showcasing the rich multicultural fabric of Australia.



In an electrifying final, Team Pakistan clinched their first-ever SCG Multicultural Cup title, emerging as champions of the third edition of the tournament. The trophy was handed over by Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, who praised the tournament’s spirit, stating: “Events like the SCG Multicultural Cup demonstrate how cricket unites people from different backgrounds and celebrates Australia’s diversity through sport.”

Kerrie Mather, CEO of Venues NSW said: “Venues NSW is incredibly proud to host the Multicultural Cup at the SCG for the third time. This event is a true celebration of diversity, bringing communities together through the spirit of cricket. Seeing players from different cultural backgrounds unite on this iconic ground highlights the power of sport in fostering inclusion and camaraderie. We look forward to continuing our support for this fantastic initiative and watching it grow even bigger in the years to come.”

Kamil Khan, the founder of the SCG Multicultural Cup, emphasised the tournament’s growing impact, remarking: “Each year, this event continues to grow, providing a platform for talented cricketers from diverse backgrounds to come together and compete on one of the most iconic grounds in the world.”

The tournament featured cricket legends and international stars, adding excitement to the competition. Brett Lee and Pakistan international Usman Qadir represented Australia, while Bangladesh international cricketer Imrul Kayes and Nepalese international Abinash Bohara showcased their talents for their respective teams.

Kamil Khan added: “The SCG Multicultural Cup continues to grow as a premier cricketing event, celebrating diversity, talent, and the unifying spirit of the game. The success of the 2025 edition sets the stage for even greater participation and engagement in the coming years.”