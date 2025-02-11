Karachi’s National Bank Stadium inaugurated after renovation

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah (right) and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori (left) inaugurate newly renovated National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 11, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The iconic National Bank Stadium here was inaugurated on Tuesday after the venue underwent a substantial uplift for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

According to the details, the inauguration ceremony of the venue was graced by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and several renowned politicians, including Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and federal minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The star-studded event is also attended by Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing tri-nation ODI series and the upcoming eight-team tournament.

The ongoing opening ceremony is planned to celebrate the remarkable milestone of completing National Bank Stadium’s upgradation in a record 120 days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) further shared that cricket fans can enjoy live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show during the ceremony, the entry for which, has been made free.

The PCB has invited renowned singers Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali and Sahir Ali Bagga to enthral the audience with musical performances, followed by a spectacular drum and fireworks display. A unique light show will further enhance the evening’s grandeur.

The iconic stadium here saw a substantial uplift and has now been equipped with new LED lights, two state-of-the-art scoreboard screens, comfortable seats in all of its enclosures and newly built dressing rooms for cricketers.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made multiple visits to the stadium to ensure the timely completion of the work.

Nearly 5,000 dedicated workers contributed tirelessly to transforming the stadium, ensuring its full operational readiness for the tri-series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi said the upgrade was a testament to the board’s vision of elevating Pakistan’s cricketing venues to international standards.

"The National Bank Stadium, which last saw a major overhaul during the 1996 World Cup, now stands as a modern, world-class facility that will not only host domestic and international matches but also provide players and fans with a top-tier experience.

For the unversed, the newly-renovated stadium will host two matches of the ongoing tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, on February 12 and 14.

It will then host three much-awaited matches of the Champions Trophy 2025, including the curtain-raiser between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled on February 19.