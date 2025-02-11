PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosts 700 National Stadium workers for luncheon

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) hosts constrcution workers for luncheon at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 11, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted more than 700 construction workers of the National Bank Stadium for a luncheon to acknowledge their efforts in completing the venue’s upgradation in a record 120 days.

The PCB chairman personally met the workers and interacted with them. He also thanked the workers and lauded their dedication in completing the venue’s upgradation in a record time.

Naqvi then formally invited the construction workers to watch the upcoming tri-nation ODI series match between Pakistan and South Africa – the first fixture at the venue after its upgradation.

“It is your right to watch the match. You have won hearts with your hard work. Thank you all,” Naqvi praised the workers.

“We succeeded due to the tireless work of the workers. Every worker is our hero who turned our dream into reality,” he added.

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, who was also present at the ceremony, echoed Naqvi’s remarks and promised the workers that the national team will work hard and is committed to winning the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

“You people have worked hard and proved that we are a hardworking nation,” said Rizwan while addressing the ceremony.

“Like you, we will also work hard and are hopeful to give good results as we always do in Karachi,” he added.

The glittering ceremony was also attended by senior PCB officials, Advisor Amir Mir, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed and Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer.

For the unversed, the newly-renovated stadium will host two matches of the ongoing tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, on February 12 and 14.

It will then host three much-awaited matches of the Champions Trophy 2025, including the curtain-raiser between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled on February 19.