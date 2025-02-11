Heinrich Klaasen wants Pakistan-less tri-series final

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen speaks during a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 11, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: South Africa’s wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen on Tuesday, expressed his desire to knock out hosts Pakistan from the tri-nation ODI series final, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium here on Thursday.

Klaasen, one of the five key players who joined South Africa’s inexperienced squad here earlier today, shared his plans for the upcoming virtual semi-final against the home side.

The right-handed batter acknowledged the challenge Pakistan possess in their home conditions but said that the tri-series final without the home country will put a smile on his face.

"Tomorrow is obviously a big day for the series. We played Pakistan not too long ago, but obviously Pakistan in their conditions are a different beast, so I'm looking forward to that,” said Klaasen during the pre-match press conference.

“We just got together today, basically the boys only arrived at 2 o'clock this morning. For the guys that are new to the squad, we've got to do a little bit of homework, we've got a nice day out to face these conditions and see what it is like.

"Obviously there's a bigger picture in mind as well. The ICC [Champions] trophy is also in play next week, so it's a good exercise for us. If we can knock them out and play in the final, and the home country is not involved, that will at least put a smile on my face."

For the unversed, South Africa suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at home against Pakistan in December last year.

However, Heinrich Klaasen was exceptional in the series and scored three consecutive half-centuries, including a 97-run knock in the second ODI.

South Africa squad for tri-nation ODI series: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters