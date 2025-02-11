Jomel Warrican crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2025

West Indies´ Jomel Warrican (centre) celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul as he walks back to the pavilion at the end of Pakistan´s second inning during the third day of the first Test on January 19, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: West Indies Jomel Warrican has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2025, following his stellar performance in the recent Test series against Pakistan.

Warrican, who bagged the Player of the Series in Pakistan and West Indies’ 1-1 stalemate in Multan, edged out stiff competition from his Pakistani counterpart Noman Ali and India’s Varun Chakravarthy.

Warrican was the standout performer with the ball for the West Indies as he registered magnificent bowling figures of 10/101, coupled with an unbeaten 31-run knock in the opening fixture.

He was equally impressive in the second Test, where he picked up nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings and played a pivotal role in leading his side to a historic victory over Pakistan.

Overall, Warrican picked up 19 wickets at an exceptional average of just nine, besides scoring 85 runs at an average of 42.50.

“It’s an honour to win this award. One of my goals for this year was my first five-for in Test cricket, but I did not think that it would be this grand,” Warrican said in an ICC-released statement.

“I see this as one small step in my cricketing career, and I look forward to many more. I promised my captain something special in this series, especially when my father, my biggest supporter, predicted a phenomenal performance for me.

“Multan has a special place in my heart: not only because of the historic win for the West Indies, beating Pakistan away from home, but also by earning this prestigious award.”

For the unversed, Jomel Warrican is the first West Indian to win the prestigious award since Gudakesh Motie in May 2024.