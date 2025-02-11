Kane Williamson opines on Babar Azam’s ‘Fab Five’ status

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (right) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) at the toss for their second ODI at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on January 11, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: New Zealand’s star batter Kane Williamson on Monday, gave his verdict on Babar Azam’s status in the ‘Fab Five’, terming him a ‘world-class batter’.

An infamous term in world cricket, ‘Fab Four’ has been long associated with India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root and Williamson, who are among the most consistent batters since the last decade.

But, with Babar’s achievements and consistent performances, which also saw him breaking several records of the ‘Fab Four’, several cricket pundits called for the expansion of the elite group to accommodate his inclusion.

Babar, who was 31 centuries to his name across formats, is yet to reach triple figures since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023.

However, despite his recent struggles, Williamson remained confident in the batter's abilities and emphasised that he is certainly a part of the elite group, highlighting his consistent performances for Pakistan.

"Babar Azam is certainly a part of the ‘Fab Four’ or ‘Fab Five,’ which consists of some of the finest players in the game. He is a world-class batter who consistently delivers for his team," said Williamson.

Kane Williamson, who scored a match-winning century in New Zealand’s six-wicket victory over South Africa on Monday, also reflected on his team’s performance, stating that the Blackcaps handled the pressure well and played like a unit.

“Our team worked hard and due to this, we got good results. Devon Conway played brilliantly and the South Africa team was equally competitive and performed well in the match,” Williamson said.

The 34-year-old also discussed the behaviour of the pitch, sharing that it got easier to bat on under lights.

“As the evening progressed, batting became easier, and we adapted well to the situation,” Williamson shared.