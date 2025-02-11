Usman Qadir laments lack of chances for Pakistan after Australia move

Pakistan's Usman Qadir reacts during their third ODI against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2022. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Former Pakistan international Usman Qadir has expressed his disappointment about the lack of consistent chances for the national team after his move to Australia to pursue his cricketing ambitions.

The 31-year-old leg-spinner, while talking to the media here, claimed that if he were given consistent chances like fellow spinners Shadab Khan, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz, he would have done ‘something different’.

“Like Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Osama Mir, if I had been given constant opportunities, I would have done something different,” said Qadir.

He also alleged the then-team management of dropping him due to ‘liking and disliking culture’ despite doing well in his first two series.

“Despite doing well in the first two series, I was dropped. Liking and disliking is more,” Qadir stated.

The leg-spinner also opened up about his future in Australia, stating that he has decided to reside there permanently and aims to play domestic cricket first.

“I have now decided to stay in Australia. I’ll stay here and play,” said Qadir.

“My first plan is to perform well, progress slowly and play domestic cricket here.

“I don’t think much about the future and strive to do well in the present. Therefore, I can’t say anything about what will happen in the future. Maybe, you’d see me playing in the Melbourne Cricket Ground next year.”

For the unversed, Usman Qadir, who represented Pakistan in one ODI and 25 T20Is, with a combined total of 32 wickets, relocated to Australia last month and recently played for Hawkesbury Club in Sydney.

Before his move to Australia, the leg-spinner officially announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket in October last year, exactly a year after his last international appearance for the country.