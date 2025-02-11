Key players join South Africa’s squad for tri-series match against Pakistan

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (third from left) celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Saim Ayub (unpictured) during their first ODI in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The return of key players have bolstered South Africa’s squad ahead of their crucial tri-nation ODI series match against hosts Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium here on Wednesday.

According to the details, three senior players Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen and Tony de Zorzi, alongside new-comers Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch joined the Proteas’ camp here and will also be available for selection for the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa’s inexperienced squad, which suffered a six-wicket thrashing in their campaign opener against New Zealand, reached here from Lahore in the morning.

Upon their arrival, South Africa’s squad participated in a detailed training session to boost their preparations for the high-stakes encounter, while New Zealand, who have already punched their ticket to the final with back-to-back victories, will rest today.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who will take on South Africa on Wednesday for a place in the final, will also enjoy a rest day today.

South Africa squad for tri-nation ODI series remainder:

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.