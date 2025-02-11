Akif Javed replaces Haris Rauf in Pakistan’s squad for tri-series

An undated picture of left-arm pacer Akif Javed (left) and Pakistan's Haris Rauf in action during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series match against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Left-arm pacer Akif Javed on Tuesday, has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Akif, who has played 23 first-class, 30 List-A and 68 T20s, will replace Haris Rauf in the home side’s contingent for the series.



The left-arm pacer has thus far taken 169 wickets across formats in his budding professional career, one five-wicket haul.

The development came after Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest and as a ‘precautionary measure’, was rested for the upcoming matches.

Notably, the extent of the injury is not serious and the right-arm speedster is likely to fully recover for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand,” PCB shared in a statement.

“The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February.

“However, as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation, he will not be available for selection against South Africa on 12 February.”

Remember, Rauf left the field midway during the 38th over of New Zealand’s innings in the opening match of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

For the unversed, Pakistan next take on South Africa in the last league match of the tri-nation ODI series on Wednesday in a bid to join New Zealand in the final.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.