PCB to posthumously induct Hanif Mohammad into Hall of Fame

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Hanif Mohammad. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket great Hanif Mohammad will be posthumously inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame on February 12, with his son Shoaib Mohammad set to receive the commemorative plaque and cap, PCB sources said on Saturday.

Hanif, who was among the initial inductees announced in 2021, had his formal induction ceremony delayed due to various factors, including management changes and scheduling conflicts.

"Yes, but due to various reasons - sometimes due to non-availabilities and sometimes due to management changes - this couldn’t take place earlier," a PCB source told Reuters.

The ceremony will be held during Pakistan’s tri-series match against South Africa in Karachi, marking the first international match in the city since May 2023, the source added.

Meanwhile, the formal inductions of former cricketers Saeed Anwar and Mushtaq Mohammad will take place after the 2025 Champions Trophy, as the players were unavailable for the current series.

"Saeed Anwar was not available due to his prior commitments while Mushtaq Mohammad is overseas. Their inductions will take place after CT25 as and when they are available," the source said.

Last week, the PCB formally inducted former captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Misbah-ul-Haq into the Hall of Fame, recognising their respective services towards the national men’s team.

The former cricketers received their commemorative caps and plaques by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the ongoing first match of the tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Inzamam and Misbah marched around the stadium wearing their commemorative caps and received overwhelming applause from the spectators.

Notably, the two former captains were named in the PCB Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside Saeed Anwar and Mushtaq, who are yet to be inducted formally into the prestigious list.

The PCB Hall of Fame, established to honour the contributions of Pakistan's cricketing legends, already includes icons such as Abdul Qadir, A.H. Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas.