Pakistani runners shine at Riyadh Marathon 2025

Pakistani runners pose with their medals after participating in Riyadh Marathon 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 8, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani runners put on a commendable performance at the Riyadh Marathon 2025, with three athletes finishing the full marathon in under four hours.

Ali Akbar Khawaja led the Pakistani contingent, completing the 42.2 kilometer race in 3 hours, 29 minutes, and 17 seconds, making him the fastest Pakistani at the event.



He was followed by Fida Muhammad, who clocked 3 hours, 39 minutes, and 57 seconds, and Umer Rashid, who finished in 3 hours, 58 minutes, and 46 seconds.

A total of 440 male and 54 female runners participated in the marathon. Other notable Pakistani finishers included Malik Omair (4:24:40), Usman Mahmood (4:27:00), and Gohar Khan (4:29:02).

The event, which saw participants from across the globe, reaffirmed the growing presence of Pakistani long-distance runners on the international stage.

Riyadh Marathon 2025 results of Pakistani Nationals:

1. Ali Akbar khawaja - 3:29:17

2. ⁠Fida Muhammad 3:39:57

3. ⁠Umer Rashid 3:58:46

4. ⁠Malik Omair 4:24:40

5. ⁠Usman Mahmood 4:27:00

6. ⁠Gohar Khan 4:29:02

7. ⁠Musharraf Tameer 4:47:34

8. ⁠Muhammad Adnan Anis 4:50:54

9. ⁠Shah Hussain 4:54:44

10. ⁠Muhamad Shafique 4:57:09

11. ⁠ Nabeel Asghar 5:06:19