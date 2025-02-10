Matthew Breetzke shatters multiple records on ODI debut

South Africa´s Matthew Breetzke celebrates after scoring a century during the second match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: South Africa’s young opener Matthew Breetzke broke a 47-year-old record with his marathon 150-run knock in the second match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

The right-handed opener, who smashed 11 fours and five sixes during his enterprising knock, became only the fourth South African batter to score a century on ODI debut, joining the likes of Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks.



South African batters to score a century on ODI debut



Batter Opposition Year Matthew Breetzke New Zealand 2025 Reeza Hendricks Sri Lanka 2018 Temba Bavuma Ireland 2016 Colin Ingram Zimbabwe 2010

His 150-run knock was also the highest individual score on debut in men’s ODIs, surpassing West Indies’ Desmond Leo Haynes, who scored 147 against Australia in 1978.

Highest individual score on ODI debut





Batter Score Opposition Year Matthew Breetzke (SA) 150 New Zealand 2025 DL Haynes (WI) 147 Australia 1978 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 127 Ireland 2021 Colin Ingram (SA) 124 Zimbabwe 2010 Mark Chapman (HKG) 124 UAE 2015

As a result, Breetzke became the first batter to amass the 150-run mark on ODI debut, while his score was also the fourth-highest by a South African batter in men’s ODIs in Asia, joining an elusive list comprised of Garry Kirsten, Quinton de Kock and Andrew Hudson.

"It hasn't sunk in yet and I'm a bit tired," Breetzke told the broadcaster.

"Hope we can get the win. That's the only thing on my mind. The pitch was tacky and O'Rourke was really tough to face. My mindset was to bat as long as possible and give myself a chance at the end. If we can strike with the ball in the powerplay and squeeze in the middle, we might have enough."

His batting exploits powered South Africa to register a formidable total of 304/6 in the allotted 50 overs.

The right-handed opener also shared a match-defining 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Wiaan Mulder, who scored 64 off 60 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.