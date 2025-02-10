New Zealand thump South Africa to reach tri-series final

New Zealand´s Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring a century during their tri-nation ODI series match against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Kane Williamson scored a brisk century to lead New Zealand to a convincing six-wicket victory over South Africa and qualify for the tri-nation ODI series final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 305-run target, the Blackcaps comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and eight balls to spare, thanks to an anchoring second-wicket partnership between Williamson and Devon Conway.

New Zealand got off to a decent start to the pursuit, with their new opening pair of Will Young and Conway adding 50 runs.

The opening stand culminated on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay when Eathan Bosch dismissed Young, who scored a cautious 19 off 31 deliveries.

Following the blow, Williamson and Conway partnered strongly and added 187 runs to the total amid their second-wicket partnership.

The marathon partnership concluded with an agonizing end to Conway’s knock, who fell just three shy of his sixth ODI century. He scored 97 off 107 balls with the help of nine fours and a six.

Debutant Senuran Muthusamy then caused a minor stir in New Zealand’s run chase by dismissing Daryl Mitchell (10) and Tom Latham (0) on successive deliveries.

New Zealand, as a result, had slipped to 251/4 in 38.3 overs, needing a further 54 runs from 69 deliveries.

But Williamson got ample support in the form of Glenn Phillips at other end and thus, effortlessly led his side to a resounding victory.

Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 133 off 113 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and two sixes, while Phillips made 28 not out.

For South Africa, Muthusamy took two wickets, while Junior Dala and Bosch made one scalp apiece.

Put into bat first, the inexperienced Proteas side registered a massive total of 304/6 on the board, thanks to Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder.

South Africa, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their captain Temba Bavuma (20) in the eighth over with just 37 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Breetzke joined forces with Jason Smith and put together a 97-run partnership for the second wicket.

The duo appeared in control until Smith got run out on the last delivery of the 25th over. He scored 41 off 51 with the help of one four and two sixes.

The Proteas then sustained another blow to their batting expedition when wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne (one) fell victim to Michael Bracewell in the 27th over, bringing the total down to 132/3.

Breetzke was then joined by Mulder in the middle and together they raised a match-defining 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket, coming off from just 114 deliveries.

New Zealand’s experienced pacer Matt Henry eventually broke the partnership in the 46th over by getting Breetzke caught at mid-off.

Matthew Breetzke remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 150 off 148 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and five sixes.

Following his departure, Mulder switched gears and added valuable runs to South Africa’s total until falling victim to Will O’Rourke in the penultimate over.

Mulder smashed five fours and a six on his way to a 60-ball 64.

For New Zealand, Henry and O’Rourke picked up two wickets each, while Bracewell chipped in with one dismissal.