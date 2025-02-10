Ricky Ponting says Saim Ayub’s absence a ‘massive gap to fill' for Pakistan

An undated picture of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (left) and Pakistan's Saim Ayub (right) plays a shot during their third ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting termed Saim Ayub’s unavailability for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 a massive concern for the hosts and defending champions Pakistan.

Ponting, while discussing the green shirts’ progress in the upcoming eight-team tournament, highlighted Ayub’s absence but emphasised Pakistan’s bowling unit could come in handy.

“Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his absence is a massive gap to fill," Ponting told The ICC Review.

"But Pakistan’s fast bowling brigade is very, very good. Led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who’ve been terrific in recent series, they have the pace and skill to trouble any batting line-up."

Ponting further shared that if the senior duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perform at their full potential then Pakistan would become more ‘dangerous’ in the mega event.

"Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when Pakistan becomes incredibly dangerous," he said.

Ricky Ponting also touched on the added dimension of playing a major tournament in front of the home crowd, stating it can work both ways.

"The pressure of playing at home can work both ways. It can be a real motivator, especially with the home crowd behind you. That support can sometimes help you cross the line in big moments.

"They’ve still got enough high-quality players to beat any team on any given day," he said. "If they play well, they’ll be right in it."

Pakistan will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

The green shirts will then lock horns with arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai, before taking on Bangladesh in their last group-stage fixture on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation ODI series and Champions Trophy 2025:



Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.