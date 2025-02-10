Ravi Shastri opines on Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 prospects

An undated picture of former India head coach Ravi Shastri (left) and Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand´s Kane Williamson during the first match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2025. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri backed hosts and defending champions Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Shastri, while talking to Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of ICC Review, highlighted the green shirts’ recent ‘strong performances’ in white-ball cricket, especially their 3-0 clean sweep away triumph over South Africa.

"There’s always pressure when you play at home in the sub-continent – whether it’s India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan – the expectations are massive," Shastri remarked.

"But I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa."

The former India head coach also commented on the absence of in-form opening batter Saim Ayub but emphasised that the defending champions have enough resources to pose a threat to the opposing teams and are capable of reaching the semi-finals.

"They've missed Ayub at the top, and he’s a crucial player," Shastri noted.

"But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals and from there, it’s anyone’s game.

"Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they’ll be doubly more dangerous.”

The hosts will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

The green shirts will then lock horns with arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai, before taking on Bangladesh in their last group-stage fixture on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation ODI series and Champions Trophy 2025:



Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.